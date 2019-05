Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: finite le sessioni di motion capture

View this post on Instagram

We wrapped performance capture on #StarWarsJediFallenOrder this week. I’m not allowed to post a full photo with our wonderful cast and crew as some of it is still under nda. So instead, here’s a video of me having the most fun ever on a contraption used for swimming scenes. This gig has been the equivalent of going to space camp as a kid. Such a wonderful experience with new friends. Can’t believe this is my job! . The game is turning out unbelievable and I can’t wait to show the hard work of all these talented folks.