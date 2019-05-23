Ys Memories of Celceta domina le vendite giapponesi

Ys Memories of Celceta, l’action-RPG appartenente alla popolare serie apprezzata soprattutto in Giappone, è stato il titolo più venduto nel paese nipponico nel corso della scorsa settimana, come riportato dalla rivista Famitsu. Il gioco ha preceduto due esclusive di Switch: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, mentre Days Gone è sceso in quinta posizione. Per quanto riguarda gli hardware, al comando troviamo sempre l’irraggiungibile Nintendo Switch, seguita da PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 4 Pro.
Ys Memories of Celceta: ecco le classifiche della settimana
Classifica Software
- [PS4] Ys: Memories of Celceta (Falcom, 05/16/19) – 13,895 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,507 (3,085,499)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,258 (2,302,993)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,954 (783,332)
- [PS4] Days Gone (SIE, 04/26/19) – 6,276 (166,459)
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 5,991 (1,530,747)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 5,087 (616,477)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,524 (3,067,711)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,518 (1,319,464)
- [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo, 03/29/19) – 4,068 (134,812)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 32,564 (8,158,201)
- PlayStation 4 – 5,572 (6,923,645)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 3,988 (1,163,669)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 2,160 (1,621,589)
- New 3DS LL – 369 (5,878,028)
- PS Vita – 290 (5,859,958)
- Xbox One X – 60 (15,237)
- Xbox One S – 52 (90,254)
