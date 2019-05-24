Sony svela la lineup per il BitSummit 7 Spirit

Sony Interactive Entertainment Asia ha recentemente rivelato la lineup per il BitSummit 7 Spirits, evento giapponese che si terrà dal 1 fino al 2 giugno 2019, al Kyoto International Exhibition Hall Miyako Messe, dedicato ai prodotti indie game.
Sony: Bloodstained Ritual of the Night sarà uno dei tanti titoli mostrati all’evento
Ecco quali titoli saranno mostrati durante l’evento giapponese:
PlayStation 4
- ANNO: Mutation (ThinkingStars)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games / ArtPlay)
- Chrono Sword (21c Ducks)
- Evotinction (Spikewave Games)
- F.I.S.T. (TiGames)
- Hardcore Mecha (Arc System Works / RocketPunch Games)
- Indivisible (505 Games / LabZero Games)
- In Nightmare (Magicfish Studio)
- Knights & Bikes (Double Fine Presents / Foam Sword)
- Lethal League Blaze (Ooizumi Amuzio)
- No Straight Roads (Metronomik)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous / Edelweiss)
- Wattam (Annapurna Interactive / Funomena)
- West of Dead (Raw Fury / ???)
PlayStation VR
- Budget Cuts (Neat Corp)
- Falcon Age (Outerloop Games)
- Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment)
- Throw Anything (Visual Light)
Come se non bastasse, al Kyoto International Exhibition Hall Miyako Messe, interverranno Keita Takahashi, Game Designer di Wattam e Shuhei Yoshida, Presidente di Sony Interactive Entertainment Wordwide Studios.
