The Witcher: terminate ufficialmente le riprese della serie Netflix

Season 1 of The Witcher has finally come to an end. And although I'm pulling a face here it has been an incredible journey! The cast and crew worked tirelessly throughout, everyone pitched in and brought their A game to set and I couldn't be more proud of you all. Speaking of my immediate team. Jacqui, Ailbhe and Leah are consummate professionals who worked extraordinary hours to bring the Witcher to life, they were non stop improving adjusting and evolving Geralt throughout. Thank you ladies for making this journey a good one. All of those 3 am wake ups were worth it! #GeraltofRivia #TheWitcher #Season1