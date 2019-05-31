The Witcher: terminate ufficialmente le riprese della serie Netflix

The Witcher è una delle serie più note del mondo videoludico: l’ultimo capitolo (che come gli altri è ispirato all’omonima saga letteraria di Andrzej Sapkowski), uscito nel 2015, è stato il prodotto più premiato ed apprezzato dell’anno grazie all’enorme lavoro effettuato da CD Project RED. Qualche tempo fa, senza preavviso, si è diffusa la notizia della creazione di uno show Netflix sul titolo (qui trovate una clip).
The Witcher: la produzione è terminata
Come confermato dallo stesso Henry Cavill (interprete di Geralt di Rivia) via Instagram e da Lauren S. Hissrich su Twitter, le riprese della prima stagione della realizzazione sono ufficialmente terminate. Toccherà attendere ancora qualche mese per vedere l’opera sul piccolo schermo, in quanto, secondo le ultime informazioni, dovrebbe arrivare a fine 2019.
That’s a wrap on season one! I have enough gray hair to play Geralt now, but it’s been the best year of my life. So grateful to the writers, the cast, and the exceptional crew who worked their asses off to make the Continent come to life. Now, onto… pic.twitter.com/BBuPYco1ER
— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 30, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Season 1 of The Witcher has finally come to an end. And although I'm pulling a face here it has been an incredible journey! The cast and crew worked tirelessly throughout, everyone pitched in and brought their A game to set and I couldn't be more proud of you all. Speaking of my immediate team. Jacqui, Ailbhe and Leah are consummate professionals who worked extraordinary hours to bring the Witcher to life, they were non stop improving adjusting and evolving Geralt throughout. Thank you ladies for making this journey a good one. All of those 3 am wake ups were worth it! #GeraltofRivia #TheWitcher #Season1