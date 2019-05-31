Final Fantasy VII Remake si conferma il più atteso in Giappone

Final Fantasy VII Remake, l’esclusiva PlayStation 4 ri-annunciata da Square Enix nell’ultimo State of Play di Sony Interactive Entertainment, continua ad essere il gioco più atteso in Giappone, come emerso nell’ultimo sondaggio effettuato dalla rivista Famitsu. Il podio dei “most wanted” nipponici è stato completato da Dragon Quest XI S e Project Sakura Wars.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: ecco la top 10
- [PS4] FF VII Remake – 1519 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 1052 voti
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 1034 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 973 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing – 818 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 793 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 669 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 586 voti
- [PS4] To All Mankind – 532 voti
- [PS4] Samurai Shodown – 526 voti