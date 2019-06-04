SEGA Mega Drive Mini: annunciata la line-up

Il SEGA Mega Drive Mini, console retro della casa nipponica, includerà al suo interno ben 42 giochi, anziché 40 inizialmente previsti. Inoltre, nella giornata odierna, SEGA ha annunciato la line-up completa di tutti i titoli che comprenderà la console, dove in quest’ultima troviamo alcuni capolavori che hanno fatto la storia dei videogiochi.
SEGA Mega Drive Mini: ecco la line-up completa
Di seguito, vi proponiamo la seguente line-up della console:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania : The New Generation
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi III
- Streets of Rage 2
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Probector
- Landstalker
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- The Story of Thor
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Tetris
- Darius
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Eternal Champions
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Light Crusader
La console sarà disponibile sul mercato dal 19 settembre al prezzo di €79,99.
