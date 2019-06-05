Annunciata la chiusura dei server di Uncharted e The Last of Us su PlayStation 3

Brutte notizie per coloro che stanno continuando ad usufruire del comparto online di Uncharted 2, 3, e in The Last of Us su PlayStation 3, poiché Naughty Dog ha appena annunciato sui suoi profili social la chiusura relativa ai server dedicata a quest’ultimi. Nonostante questa decisione, i possessori delle remastered su PlayStation 4 non subiranno alcun effetto.

I giocatori diranno addio all’infrastruttura online dei titoli a partire dalla giornata del 4 settembre alle 2:00 italiane. Inoltre, proprio in merito a ciò, i DLC inerenti al multiplayer saranno resi gratuiti a tutti.

After nearly 10 years, we will be bidding farewell to Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, and The Last of Us multiplayer on PS3 and taking servers offline on Sept 3, 2019 [5PM PT]. In preparation, we’re making all multiplayer DLC on PS3 free starting today. Details: https://t.co/BU4OfzYOxS pic.twitter.com/H7N0hV7xOW

— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 5, 2019