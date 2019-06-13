Shenmue III: condivisi i requisiti PC del gioco

Shenmue III, terzo capitolo della serie di Ys Net, atteso su PlayStation 4 e su PC (al lancio solo su Google Stadia, ma arriverà anche su Steam) ha ricevuto tramite la sua pagina Kickstarter i suoi requisiti PC minimi e consigliati. Vi ricordiamo che il titolo era atteso inizialmente ad agosto, ma è stato posticipato al 19 novembre 2019.
Shenmue III: i requisiti
Requisiti Minimi
- OS: Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB
- Required)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
- DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
- Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.
Requisiti Consigliati
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz)
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
- DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
- Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.