RAGE 2 è stato il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

RAGE 2, lo sparatutto di Bethesda (e del duo id Software e Avalanche Studios), si è ritrovato al comando della classifica dei giochi più venduti in Giappone dal 3 al 9 giugno 2019. Il debuttante titolo FPS ha preceduto Super Smash Bros. Ultimate e Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, mentre manco a dirlo, Nintendo Switch risulta davanti a tutti nella classifica hardware.
RAGE 2: le classifiche giapponesi
Classifica Software
- [PS4] Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 06/06/19) – 12,146 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,691 (3,111,939)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,235 (807,485)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,105 (2,326,158)
- [PS4] Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE, 06/07/19) – 6,367 (New)
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 6,139 (1,547,445)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,477 (3,084,060)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,524 (630,294)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,334 (1,332,569)
- [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds (SIE, 10/13/16) – 3,988 (76,367)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 33,590 (8,250,863)
- PlayStation 4 – 20,509 (6,954,693)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,599 (1,181,356)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 2,240 (1,627,727)
- New 3DS LL – 492 (5,879,462)
- PS Vita – 157 (586,680)
- Xbox One X – 70 (15,497)
- Xbox One S – 67 (90,414)
