Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled batte Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in UK

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ha fatto un debutto col botto nel Regno Unito. Il titolo di Activision-Beenox non solo ha conquistato la vetta nelle vendite settimanali generali, ma anche quella relativa ai titoli pubblicati su Nintendo Switch. Il racing-game battuto tra l’altro il suo degno rivale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che per forza di cose perde la sfida diretta e si piazza al secondo posto, seguito da Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: tutte le classifiche settimanali Nintendo
Di seguito vi proponiamo le classifiche settimanali di vendita nel Regno Unito legate a Switch, Wii U e 3DS.
Switch
1. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Activision Blizzard
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo
3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintendo
4. Minecraft – Nintendo
5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo
6. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Nintendo
7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo
8. Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo
9. FIFA 19 – EA
10. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Activision
Wii U
1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo
2. Minecraft – Nintendo
3. Super Mario 3D World – Nintendo
4. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD – Nintendo
5. LEGO Marvel Avengers – Warner Bros. Interactive
6. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – Sega
7. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD – Nintendo
8. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Nintendo
9. Xenoblade Chronicles X – Nintendo
10. Legend of Kay: Anniversary – THQ Nordic
3DS
1. Mario Kart 7 – Nintendo
2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Nintendo
3. New Super Mario Bros. 2 – Nintendo
4. Super Mario Maker – Nintendo
5. Super Mario 3D Land – Nintendo
6. Donkey Kong Country Returns – Nintendo
7. Pokemon Ultra Sun – Nintendo
8. Pokemon Ultra Moon – Nintendo
9. Detective Pikachu – Nintendo
10. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D – Nintendo