Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled batte Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in UK

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ha fatto un debutto col botto nel Regno Unito. Il titolo di Activision-Beenox non solo ha conquistato la vetta nelle vendite settimanali generali, ma anche quella relativa ai titoli pubblicati su Nintendo Switch. Il racing-game battuto tra l’altro il suo degno rivale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che per forza di cose perde la sfida diretta e si piazza al secondo posto, seguito da Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: tutte le classifiche settimanali Nintendo

Di seguito vi proponiamo le classifiche settimanali di vendita nel Regno Unito legate a Switch, Wii U e 3DS.

Switch

1. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Activision Blizzard

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintendo

4. Minecraft – Nintendo

5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo

6. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Nintendo

7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo

8. Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo

9. FIFA 19 – EA

10. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Activision

Wii U

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo

2. Minecraft – Nintendo

3. Super Mario 3D World – Nintendo

4. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD – Nintendo

5. LEGO Marvel Avengers – Warner Bros. Interactive

6. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – Sega

7. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD – Nintendo

8. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Nintendo

9. Xenoblade Chronicles X – Nintendo

10. Legend of Kay: Anniversary – THQ Nordic

3DS

1. Mario Kart 7 – Nintendo

2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Nintendo

3. New Super Mario Bros. 2 – Nintendo

4. Super Mario Maker – Nintendo

5. Super Mario 3D Land – Nintendo

6. Donkey Kong Country Returns – Nintendo

7. Pokemon Ultra Sun – Nintendo

8. Pokemon Ultra Moon – Nintendo

9. Detective Pikachu – Nintendo

10. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D – Nintendo