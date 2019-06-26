News

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: presto in arrivo miglioramenti per la versione Switch




Fabio Corsini
Fabio Corsini

Fabio è un "vecchio" appassionato di videogiochi fin da lontano 1978, anno in cui fu folgorato da Pong su Atari 2600. Dopo aver vissuto l'era dei computer Commodore e aver posseduto praticamente tutte le piattaforme esistenti, ora ama giocare principalmente su Playstation 4. Le sue serie preferite sono quelle di Zelda, Final Fantasy e Metal Gear Solid. Grande appassionato di serie televisive, sta ancora maledicendo D&D per la stagione finale di Game of Thrones.