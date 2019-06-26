Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: presto in arrivo miglioramenti per la versione Switch

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night sta raccogliendo apprezzamenti da fan e critici. Diretto dal produttore della serie Castlevania, Koji Igarashi, e sviluppato da WayForward Technologies, DICO e ArtPlay, è stato descritto come il vero successore spirituale di Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Sfortunatamente, la versione per Nintendo Switch presenta svariati problemi tecnici.

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: gli sviluppatori sono al lavoro per risolvere i problemi della versione Switch

Le prestazioni e la qualità visiva su Switch sono un grosso passo indietro rispetto ad altre piattaforme. Per fortuna, il team di sviluppo sta cercando di migliorare le prestazioni. Sul Twitter ufficiale di Bloodstained, hanno dichiarato che dopo aver ascoltato il feedback relativo alle prestazioni di Switch stanno lavorando perché tutti possano godersi il gioco e farlo funzionare senza intoppi.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night è ora disponibile per Xbox One, PS4, PC e Nintendo Switch.

We have been listening to the feedback regarding Switch performance. Our goal is for everyone, regardless of platform, to be able to enjoy the game and have it run smoothly. We want to live up to your, and our, expectations. 1 of 4 — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) June 25, 2019

Throughout the QA process we have been addressing performance issues in the game. Update 1.01 was published to Switch prior to launch to add content and improve performance. It did not accomplish as much as we had hoped and we need to do more. 2 of 4 — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) June 25, 2019

To address the concerns brought by the community we are immediately shifting resources to improve performance and stability for the Switch. You can expect a number of small updates that will improve different areas of the game rather than waiting longer for one big update.

