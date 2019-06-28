Final Fantasy VII Remake è il miglior gioco dell’E3 2019

Final Fantasy VII Remake ha conquistato un grande traguardo! Il titolo di Square Enix ha infatti vinto il prestigioso premio “Best of Show” (e non solo)in occasione degli E3 2019 Game Critics Awards, i premi che vengono assegnati dopo la manifestazione di Los Angeles ai titoli che son ostati annunciati o che hanno presenziato in fiera. Watch Dogs Legion ha vinto il premio come “Best Action/Adventure”, mentre Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled si è portato a casa la statuetta di “Best Racing Game”.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: tutti i premi assegnati
Best of Show
FF VII Remake
Best Original Game
The Outer Worlds
Best Console
FF VII Remake
Best VR/AR Game
Phantom: Covert Ops
Best PC Game
Doom Eternal
Best Hardware/Peripheral
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Best Action Game
Doom Eternal
Best Action/Adventure
Watch Dogs: Legion
Best RPG
FF VII Remake
Best Racing Game
Crash Team Racing
Best Sports Game
EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
Best Strategy Game
John Wick Hex
Best Family/Social Game
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Best Online Multiplayer
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Best Independent Game
12 Minutes
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Special Commendations for Graphics
Cyberpunk 2077
Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games