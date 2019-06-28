Yo-kai Watch 4 debutta al primo posto nelle vendite giapponesi

Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky è il gioco più venduto della settimana in territorio giapponese. Il debuttante titolo esclusivo per Nintendo Switch ha battuto un altro debuttante, ovvero Yakuza 5, mentre Doraemon Story of Seasons chiude il podio al terzo posto. Tra gli hardware invece, il primato è sempre mantenuto da Nintendo Switch, che primeggia sempre davanti alle console PlayStation 4.
Yo-kai Watch 4: Tutte le classifiche
Classifica Software
- [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky (Level-5, 06/20/19) – 150,721 (New)
- [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega, 06/20/19) – 21,047 (New)
- [NSW] Doraemon Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco, 06/13/19) – 14,565 (56,795)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,342 (3,130,339)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,071 (822,890)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,758 (2,340,681)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,795 (1,342,962)
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 4,702 (1,558,174)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,479 (3,093,638)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,044 (638,709)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 29,058 (8,314,242)
- PlayStation 4 – 9,501 (6,982,930)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,210 (1,206,302)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,927 (1,631,908)
- New 3DS LL – 435 (5,880,411)
- Xbox One X – 225 (15,946)
- PS Vita – 128 (5,860,947)
- Xbox One S – 88 (90,619)
Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games