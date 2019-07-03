PlayStation Now: annunciata la line up di luglio 2019

PlayStation Now, il servizio di gaming in streaming di Sony Interactive Entertainment disponibile in abbonamento su PlayStation 4 e PC, ha ampliato la propria line up proponendo una nuova serie di titoli giocabili in streaming (entrambe le piattaforme) o scaricabili dagli utenti (solo PlayStation ). I titoli di luglio 2019 sono stati infatti aggiunti alla collezione di giochi PS2, PS3 e PS4.
PlayStation Now: l’elenco completo
Tra i titoli di spicco aggiunti al catalogo troviamo Rocket League, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection e NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. Condividendovi la line up completa, vi ricordiamo che anche i giochi PS Plus di luglio sono finalmente scaricabili.
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4)
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival (PS4)
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (PS4)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (PS4)
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call (PS4)
- Rad Rodgers (PS4)
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series (PS4)
- Real Farm (PS4)
- Red Faction 2 (PS2)
- Rocket League (PS4)
- Tachyon Project (PS4)
- Wuppo (PS4)