Cadence of Hyrule accolto in maniera positiva da Famitsu

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda, titolo disponibile su Nintendo Switch, è il gioco di punta tra le recensioni proposte dalla rivista giapponese Famitsu nel suo ultimo numero (il 1596). L’RPG in stile pixel ha preso ben quattro otto, ottenendo un punteggio di trentadue su quaranta, che può essere considerato in maniera abbastanza positiva come voto finale.
Cadence of Hyrule: tutti i voti
Oltre all’esclusiva Switch, non segnaliamo altri giochi di spicco tra le recensioni proposte, che sono le seguenti:
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Hell Warders (Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
- Rain City (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
- Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
