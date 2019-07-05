Final Fantasy VII Remake sempre al primo posto tra i più attesi in Giappone

Final Fantasy VII Remake continua indisturbato il suo primato nella classifica settimanale stilata da Famitsu che elenca i giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori giapponesi. Il podio è completato da New Sakura Wars e da Pokemon Spada/Scudo, rispettivamente in seconda e in terza posizione. La classifica è stata realizzata con voti raccolti tra il 13 e il 17 giugno 2019.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: ecco la top 20
- [PS4] FF VII Remake – 1,037 votes
- [PS4] New Sakura Wars – 734 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 597 votes
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 527 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 496 votes
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 426 votes
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 419 votes
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 379 votes
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 352 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 340 votes
- [PS4] Code Vein – 321 votes
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 299 votes
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 292 votes
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 252 votes
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza – 234 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 225 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 220 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 209 votes
- [PS4] Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019 – 199 votes
- [NSW] Astral Chain – 186 votes
