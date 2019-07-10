Il Re Leone: le prime impressioni della stampa americana sono positive

Il Re Leone, nuovo adattamento Disney del classico d’animazione del 1994 (qui trovate l’ultimo trailer), è stato già mostrato in anteprima alla stampa americana, che lo ha accolto positivamente. Il lungometraggio arriverà nel nostro paese il 21 agosto e in attesa dell’uscita nelle sale, andiamo a vedere quali sono i giudizi su lungometraggio.

Il Re Leone: sembra un buon live action

Prima di lasciarvi a tutte le opinioni, che sono stati raccolti da Screen Rant, vi riassumiamo alcune dei pareri: per molti l’aspetto estetico e visivo è incredibile come anche le musiche, un po’ diverse dall’originale, ma di grande impatto. Altra nota di merito va alle interpretazioni, in particolar modo a quella di Timon (Billy Eichner) e Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), ma anche di Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Per avere più informazioni, vi invitiamo a leggere tutti i commenti, disponibili qui sotto.

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

Yes, Beyoncé is good in #TheLionKing — really good! Nala’s role is indeed bigger, and Bey suits it perfectly. There’s a moment when she tells Simba he’s “disappointed” her, and reader, the way Bey bit the “t” in that word chilled me and thrilled me. The movie? Welllll… — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/v62LHFIM7W — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

SO impressed with #TheLionKing! It’s visually stunning, keeps an authentic feel of the original movie whilst bringing a new flavor to it. @Sethrogen and @billyeichner are such a formidable duo! pic.twitter.com/0RbuytRHda — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement. I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 10, 2019