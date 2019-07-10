Metacritic: i venti giochi con il metascore più alto nel 2019

Metacritic ha deciso di stiliare alcune classifiche legate alle produzione che hanno ricevuto i voti più alti nelle rispettive categorie. Ovviamente, non poteva mancare la classifica legata ai giochi che hanno ottenuto il metascore più alto. Il titolo che ha ottenuto il primato nel 2019 (fino a questo momento) è Resident Evil 2, con il suo novantuno su cento, seguito da Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ad un solo punto di distanza.
Metacritic: ecco la top 20
- 1 Resident Evil 2 – 91/100
- 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 90/100
- 3-4-5 Super Mario Maker 2, Slay the Spire, Apex Legends – 89/100
- 6 Devil May Cry 5 – 87/100
- 7-8-9-10\-11 Sunless Skies, Steins Gate Elite, MLB The Show 2019, Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer featuring The Legend of Zelda, AMID EVIL – 86\100
- 12-13-14-15 Total War: Three Kingdoms, Outer Wilds, Devotion, Blaster Master Zero II – 85\100
- 16-17-18-19-20 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Wargroove, Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey, Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love, DiRT Rally 2.0 – 84\100
