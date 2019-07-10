Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order: buon voto su Famitsu

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order ha ricevuto la sua prima recensione, che ha promosso con buoni voti il titolo esclusivo per Nintendo Switch. La recensione è arrivata tramite Famitsu, che nel suo ultimo numero pubblicato in Giappone (il 1597) l’ha premiato con un voto pari a trentatré su quaranta. Tra gli altri giochi recensiti troviamo Kingdom Come: Deliverance e My Friend Pedro.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order: tutti i voti della settimana
- A Fisherman’s Tale (PSVR) – 6/8/7/8 [29/40]
- Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Illusion of L’Phalcia (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS4) – 7/8/8/9 [32/40]
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
- Metagal (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
- Muse Dash (Switch) – 6/8/9/7 [30/40]
- My Friend Pedro (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019 (PS4 version) – 9/9/10/9 [37/40]
- Slay the Spire (PS4, Switch) – 8/9/9/9 [35/40]
- Sumikko Gurashi: Gakkou Seikatsu Hajimerun Desu (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Tlicolity Eyes: Twinkle Showtime (Switch) – 7/7/7/9 [30/40]
Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games