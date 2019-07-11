Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled è il gioco più venduto sul PS Store a giugno

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled è riuscito in poco tempo a conquistare la palma di gioco per PlayStation 4 con più copie digitali vendute tramite il PlayStation Store nel corso del mese di giugno 2019 in territorio europeo. Il racing-game di Beenox ha preceduto Minecraft (primo nelle vendite a maggio 2019) e Grand Theft Auto V (che invece aveva conquistato la seconda piazza sempre a maggio).
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: la top 20
- CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FIFA 19
- DayZ
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- The Forest
- God of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Days Gone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- NBA 2K19
- Gang Beasts
- The Crew 2
- F1 2019
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- Rocket League
- BioShock: The Collection
