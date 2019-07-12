PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini: data d’uscita e line up completa

PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini, la versione europea della mini-console di casa Konami, ha finalmente una data d’arrivo. L’hardware, che potrà essere pre-ordinato e acquistato su Amazon, sarà disponibile dal 19 marzo 2020. Al momento la versione nostrana della piattaforma di gioco non è apparsa nel listino del rivenditore, ma sono già emersi tutti i titoli pre-installati.
PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini: 50 giochi inclusi
Nella console sono stati installati la bellezza di cinquanta giochi, suddivisi in titoli in lingua inglese e titoli in lingua giapponese. Di seguito l’elenco completo:
Giochi in lingua inglese
- Air Zonk
- Alien Crush
- Blazing Lazers
- Bomberman ’93
- Bonk’s Revenge
- Cadash
- Chew-Man-Fu
- Dungeon Explorer
- J.J. & Jeff
- Lords Of Thunder
- Military Madness (Nectaris)
- Moto Roader
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- New Adventure Island
- Ninja Spirit
- Parasol Stars
- Power Golf
- Psychosis
- R-Type
- Soldier Blade
- Space Harrier
- Victory Run
- Ys Book I&II
Giochi in lingua giapponese
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)
- Aldynes (SuperGrafx game)
- Appare! Gateball
- Bomberman ’94
- Bomberman Panic Bomber
- Chō Aniki
- Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts – SuperGrafx game)
- Dungeon Explorer
- Fantasy Zone
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
- Gradius (Nemesis)
- Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- Nectaris (Military Madness)
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
- PC-Genjin (Bonk)
- Salamander
- Snatcher
- Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)
- Super Darius
- Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
- Super Star Soldier
- The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
- Ys I&II