PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR in sconto per l’Amazon Prime Day

PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR sono due degli articoli che sono stati proposti in sconto su Amazon in occasione dell’Amazon Prime Day, l’evento che durerà oggi e domani (15 e 16 luglio 2019). Tra i milioni di articoli in offerta, gli abbonati Amazon Prime possono acquistare sua la console che il visore di Sony Interactive Entertainment ad un prezzo dedicato ed estremamente basso.
PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR: vi segnaliamo due bundle
Le due offerte Amazon Prime Day propongono due bundle che permettono subito di avere tra le mani hardware e software, in modo tale da immergervi subito in-game:
Playstation 4 Slim 500GB F Chassis + Rachet & Clank + Uncharted 4 + The Last of Us Remastered: 249.99 euro anziché 339.99 euro
Playstation 4 – PS VR Mk4 + Camera + Gioco VR Worlds (Voucher): 199.99 euro invece di 299.99 euro
