Final Fantasy VII Remake sempre primo tra i desideri giapponesi

Final Fantasy VII Remake è per l’ennesima volta al comando della classifica dei titoli più attesi in territorio giapponese, stilata come ogni settimana dalla rivista nipponica Famitsu. Il gioco di Square Enix, in esclusiva per PlayStation 4, precede di molti voti New Sakura Wars (secondo posto) e Pokémon Spada e Scudo (terza posizione).
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20 dei most wanted
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,235 voti
- [PS4] New Sakura Wars – 708 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 665 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 565 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 541 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 528 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 511 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 422 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 408 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 316 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 299 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 295 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 244 voti
- [PS4] Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019 – 236 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 229 voti
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 205 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 193 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 191 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza – 187 voti
- [PS4] Azur Lane: Crosswave – 183 voti
