Borderlands 3: novità sui Vault Hunters in arrivo nelle prossime settimane

Manca ancora più di un mese all’arrivo nei negozi di Borderlands 3, nuovo capitolo del looter shooter sopra le righe di Gearbox Software. Mano a mano che ci avvicineremo al mese di settembre, Gearbox continuerà a svelare nuove informazioni sulle novità presenti all’interno del titolo.

Tramite un post sul profilo Twitter ufficiale del gioco, Gearbox ha svelato che nelle prossime due settimane nelle giornate di martedì e giovedì verranno condivisi nuovi dettagli sui Vault Hunters presenti nel gioco, svelando la loro storia e personalità. Ancora non si sa in che modo queste novità saranno diffuse, se sotto forma di video, gameplay o artwork. Restate con noi per futuri aggiornamenti.

Get to know your Vault Hunters! Join us each Tuesday and Thursday for the next 2 weeks as we offer deeper looks into the stories and personalities of our #Borderlands3 heroes. #LetsMakeSomeMayhem pic.twitter.com/5Ar39ps7CM

— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) July 25, 2019