Final Fantasy VII Remake sempre al primo posto nella classifica di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake continua a primeggiare nella classifica settimanale stilata dalla rivista nipponica Famitsu, dove vengono raggruppati tutti i giochi più attesi dai lettori nella terra del sol levante. Gli altri due posti del podio sono occupati questa settimana Project Sakura Wars (secondo posto) e da Pokémon Spada e Scudo (terza posizione).
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.145 voti
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 819 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 749 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 655 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 628 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 573 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 493 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 411 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 368 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 321 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 315 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 281 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 258 voti
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 235 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 215 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 193 voti
- [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 188 voti
- [NSW] Astral Chain – 180 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 178 voti
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 175 voti
