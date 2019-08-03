Genshin Impact: troppo simile a Breath of the Wild, fan distrugge la sua PS4

Genshin Impact, la nuova esclusiva PlayStation 4 annunciata al ChinaJoy non è piaciuta moltissimo ad un fan della fiera, che ha notato una somiglianza ravvicinata a Breath of the Wild, l’ultimo gioco della serie Zelda. E ha deciso di protestare in maniera molto, molto singolare.

L’esclusiva non è davvero piaciuta all’uomo, che per tutta protesta si è recato dentro lo showfloor brandendo la sua PlayStation 4 per poi distruggerla a terra, come testimoniano le immagini su Twitter. Una scelta davvero incomprensibile, che sicuramente ha solamente danneggiato il possessore della console di casa Sony.

Con questo è tutto, per altri aggiornamenti visitate la nostra sezione Games.

When Mihoyo unveiled Genshin Impact for PS4, many noted the game was inspired by BOTW.

Some fans of BOTW are upset that Sony is promoting this game because of the similarities + they think it’s shameless of Sony.

This man smashed his PS4 at ChinaJoy in protest. pic.twitter.com/jwJqwREgaz

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2019