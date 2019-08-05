Super Mario Maker 2 è stato il gioco più scaricato a luglio tramite l’eShop

Super Mario Maker 2 ha continuato a dettare legge su Nintendo Switch anche a luglio 2019. L’esclusiva giocabile soltanto tramite la console ibrida infatti è stato il gioco che ha ricevuto più download durante lo scorso mese tramite il Nintendo eShop europeo, battendo l’acclamato Fire Emblem: Three Houses e l’onnipresente Minecraft.
Super Mario Maker 2: la classifica completa
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Minecraft
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Super Mario Party
- Just Dance 2019
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
- 911 Operator
- Doom
- Castle of Heart
