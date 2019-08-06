Warhammer Vermintide 2, un teaser svela il Minotauro e anticipa novità sul DLC Winds of Magic

Warhammer Vermintide 2 verrà presto arricchito di nuovi contenuti, di cui, come promesso dagli sviluppatori in una piccola anticipazione su Twitter (visibile in basso) si saprà di più questo mese. Il gioco, in particolare, riceverà una nuova espansione, chiamata The Winds of Magic, di cui è stato mostrato un breve teaser con protagonista il Minotauro.

Warhammer Vermintide 2: entro fine agosto sapremo di più sul DLC Winds of Magic

Quest’ultimo è uno fra gli ibridi più pericolosi dell’universo di Warhammer, e rientra in una categoria di nemici completamente nuova, che verrà introdotta proprio nel DLC: i Beastmen, tra le cui fila troveranno posto unità di fanteria, così come soldati d’elite, speciali, mostri e boss non meglio specificati. Il Minotauro dovrebbe rientrare nella categoria dei mostri, esattamente come il Rat Ogre e il Bile Troll, dal momento che i boss veri e propri tendono ad avere nomi propri nel gioco.

Here's a first sneak peak at what's waiting for you in the Vermintide 2: Winds of Magic expansion. Our new big bad boss: The Minotaur. pic.twitter.com/woZoV3couA — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) August 5, 2019

Oltre alla nuova fazione, l’espansione vedrà importanti modifiche alla mappa: qualche giorno fa, infatti, lo stesso account Twitter di Warhammer Vermintide aveva in parte svelato gli otto nuovi venti che soffieranno sul mondo di gioco e che ne modificheranno radicalmente l’aspetto.

When Ghyran, the Wind of Life, blows strong, magic falls like rain, granting vibrancy and fecundity to all that lives. Ghyran ebbs and flows with the seasons, granting life to all it touches; the Jade Weaves of Ghyran are overgrown and untidy, the works of man overcome by nature. pic.twitter.com/4zVWG4HgR2 — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) August 1, 2019

Shyish, the Wind of Death, is fickle and elusive. It blows strong with the whispers of the dead, clings close to graveyards and falls over the gibbet like a purple shadow. It's strongest of all within the Amethyst Weaves, where the line between life and death blurs to nothing. pic.twitter.com/s8iaJoLf2g — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) August 5, 2019

L’espansione Winds of Magic di Warhammer Vermintide 2 verrà pubblicata nel corso del mese (il giorno esatto non è ancora noto) su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.