News

Warhammer Vermintide 2, un teaser svela il Minotauro e anticipa novità sul DLC Winds of Magic







Marco Piccirilli
Marco Piccirilli

Nato nello scorso millennio con una console fra le mani e rimasto per molti anni confinato nel mondo distopico della Los Angeles del 2019, ha infine deciso di uscirne per divulgare al mondo intero le sue più grandi passioni: il videogioco in tutte le sue forme, il cinema (quello vero) e Dylan Dog.