Truck Driver: pubblicato un video gameplay con il volante

In questi giorni Soedesco ha pubblicato tre filmati che mostrano le feature di Truck Driver. Questa “mini serie” spiega ai giocatori tutto quello che c’è da sapere per partire al meglio con il gioco: personaggi, missioni e customizzazione. Poco fa, invece, l’azienda olandese ha mostrato una breve sessione di gameplay con il volante.

Truck Driver: ecco i volanti compatibili

Il volante usato per la presentazione è il Thrustmaster TS-XW racer SPARCO P310, ma qui sotto c’è la lista completa per volanti supportati su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One:

PS4

• Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback

• Thrustmaster T150 Ferrari Force Feedback

• Thrustmaster T150 Pro Force Feedback

• Thrustmaster T300 Servo base

• Thrustmaster T300 RS

• Thrustmaster T300 RS GT

• Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral Alcantara ForceFeedback

• Thrustmaster T-GT

• Logitech G29 (driving force)

Xbox One

• Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel

• TX Servo Base Force Feedback

• TX Ferrari 458 Italia Force Feedback

• TX Leather Edition Force Feedback

• Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback

• Thrustmaster TMX Pro Force Feedback

• Thrustmaster TS-XW racer SPARCO P310 (competition mod)

• Logitech G920 (driving force)