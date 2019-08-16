Anthem: il lead producer lascia BioWare

Anthem perde il suo lead producer. Ben Irving, che ha rivestito il ruolo durante la progettazione del gioco ed è entrato in BioWare circa 8 anni fa ha annunciato il suo ritiro dalla software house tramite una serie di tweet lanciati nelle scorse ore, che hanno anche spiegato i motivi dell’addio.

Irving ha definito BioWare uno dei posti migliori dove lavorare e allo stesso tempo è estremamente grato dell’opportunità di aver lavorato sullo shooter con lo scheletro MMO, ringraziando anche la community. Ora l’ex lead producer di BioWare ha accettato un posto in un’altra società di sviluppo: restiamo in attesa di scoprire quale sarà il suo prossimo progetto.

Con questo è tutto, per altre notizie visitate la nostra sezione Games.

(1/3) After 8 amazing years at BioWare I have made the decision to move on and have accepted an exciting opportunity at another gaming company. Since the first time I played Baldurs Gate many many years ago, BioWare was the dream place I always wanted to work.

(3/3) I have really enjoyed interacting with the Anthem community – Streams, Twitter and Reddit. Through the good times and the tough times. You all are in great hands with @Darokaz and @UNTDrew (and have been for some time now). I wish nothing but the best for all of you. Ben.

— Ben Irving (@BenIrvo) August 15, 2019