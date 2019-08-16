gamescom 2019: le nomination per gli Awards

La gamescom 2019 ha svelato oggi le nomination per i consueti Awards. Sono davvero tanti i giochi in gara, selezionati da una giuria composta da giornalisti tedeschi e internazionali, YouTuber conosciuti e molte altre personalità, che sono andate a selezionare i migliori giochi divisi per genere e piattaforma.
Gamescom 2019: ecco le nomination
Senza perdere ulteriore tempo, andiamo a dare uno sguardo alle nomination. Ricordiamo che la premiazione si terrà durante la cerimonia di inaugurazione della fiera tedesca, prevista per lunedì 19 agosto alle ore 20:00.
Miglior Action Adventure
- Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
Miglior Action
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
Miglior Racing
- Grid, Koch Media
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
- Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts
Miglior Gioco di Ruolo
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
- Pokémon Spada e Pokémon Scudo, Nintendo
- Wasteland 3, Koch Media
Miglior simulatore
- Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment
- NBA 2K20, 2K
- Planet Zoo, Frontier
Miglior sportivo
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts
- eFootball PES 2020, Konami
- Roller Champions, Ubisoft
Miglior strategico
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft
- Desperados III, THQ Nordic
- Foundation, Polymorph Games
Miglior gioco originale
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment
Miglior gioco Xbox One
- Bleeding Edge, Microsoft
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- Gears 5, Microsoft
Miglior gioco Nintendo Switch
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
Miglior gioco PlayStation 4
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
Miglior gioco mobile
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
- Lock’s Quest, HandyGames
Miglior gioco PC
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft
Con questo è tutto, per altri aggiornamenti visitate la sezione Games.