Death Stranding: un nuovo trailer spiegherà meglio il gameplay del gioco

Death Stranding è tornato a mostrarsi alla gamescom 2019, con un trailer di gameplay decisamente scarno di dettagli e che non fa assolutamente chiarezza in merito al tipo di gioco che avremo davanti l’8 novembre 2019. Hideo Kojima ha però voluto tranquillizzare tutti, spiegando che successivamente sarà tutto più chiaro.

Intervenendo su Twitter, Hideo Kojima ha ammesso l’esistenza di un trailer esclusivo del gioco, che è stato mostrato al booth di Sony PlayStation della kermesse tedesca. Il filmato è ancora inedito per il grande pubblico, ma una volta che sarà svelato potrà fare chiarezza sul gameplay e sullo scopo del gioco. Non resta dunque che attendere che il nuovo trailer venga divulgato anche al grande pubblico e non solo agli addetti del settore.

There’s 1 exclusive trailer of DEATH STRANDING called “BRIEFING” showing at Sony PlayStation Booth. It explains what Sam(player) will be doing in the game and I think you’ll understand the more concrete purpose of the game👍🌈🦀🐟🐋🐬☔️💀👶🤩#gamescom2019 #DeathStranding

