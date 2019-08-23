Tokyo Game Show 2019: la line up di Koei Tecmo

Il Tokyo Game Show 2019 si terrà dal 12 al 15 settembre, ma già qualcuno ha deciso di anticipare i tempi e annunciare la propria line up. Koei Tecmo, dopo aver svelato che NioH 2 sarà giocabile durante la fiera giapponese, ha comunicato tutti i titoli che porterà alla manifestazione, tra cui spiccano Dead or Alive 6 e Monster Rancher.
Tokyo Game Show 2019: la line up completa
- Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (PS4, Switch, PC) – Giocabile, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Daikou Kaijidai VI (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Stage
- Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (PC, Mac) – Trailer, Stage
- Monster Rancher (Switch, iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Nioh 2 (PS4) – Giocabile, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4, PC) – Giocabile, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Shin Sangokushi (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Yo-kai Sangokushi: Kunitori Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer