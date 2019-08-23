Super Mario Maker 2 è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

Super Mario Maker 2 continua a vendere davvero bene su Nintendo Switch in territorio giapponese. Il gioco è nuovamente al comando delle vendite nipponiche anche durante la scorsa settimana. Il podio è composto da tutti titoli per Switch e al secondo e al terzo posto troviamo rispettivamente Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. La questione più incredibile è che l’intera top 10 è composta da titoli appartenenti alla console ibrida di Nintendo, che ovviamente è al comando come sempre anche nelle vendite hardware.
Super Mario Maker 2: le classifiche
Classifica Software
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 46,424 (536,839)
- [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 31,482 (125,909)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 16,017 (3,213,315)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 15,042 (213,592)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,977 (2,414,267)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,257 (889,419)
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 10,606 (1,608,759)
- [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega, 07/25/19) – 10,263 (35,631)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 9,507 (1,087,514)
- [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) – 9,223 (144,163)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 92,677 (8,722,305)
- PlayStation 4 – 24,213 (7,053,781)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 12,180 (1,238,871)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 10,345 (1,655,076)
- New 3DS LL – 596 (5,883,293)
- PS Vita – 215 (5,862,120)
- Xbox One X – 59 (16,385)
- Xbox One S – 27 (90,835)
Per tutte le altre news, vi rimandiamo alla nostra sezione Games