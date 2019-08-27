Square Enix ha svelato la sua line up per il Tokyo Game Show 2019

Square Enix ha deciso di voler attirare a sé tutte le luci del Tokyo Game Show 2019, l’evento annuale che si terrà tra il 12 e il 15 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba. La line up della società giapponese è composta da numerosi titoli, tra cui spicca su tutti la serie di Final Fantasy. Sarà presente anche Marvel’s Avengers, anche se l’action-game non potrà essere provato dai presenti.
Square Enix: la line up completa
- Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Switch)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac)
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC)
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Imperial Saga: Eclipse (PC Browser, Smartphone Browser)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent (iOS, Android
- Romancing SaGa 3 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC, iOS, Android)
- Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android)
- Star Ocean: First Departure R (PS4, Switch)
- Trials of Mana (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Tropico 6 (PS4)
- War of the Visions: Final Fatnasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch)
- Dragon Quest Rivals (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
