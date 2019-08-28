Konami: annunciata la line up per il Tokyo Game Show 2019

Konami ha da poco ufficializzato l’apertura del sito web dedicato interamente al Tokyo Game Show 2019, evento che si terrà dal 12 settembre fino al 15 dello stesso mese. Ebbene, la compagnia nipponica ha da poco svelato la line up che intenderà portare all’evento giapponese.
Konami: ecco la line up completa
Di seguito, vi proponiamo i giochi che porterà lo studio al Tokyo Game Show:
Giochi Konami:
- Castlevania Grimoire of Souls
- Contra Rogue Corps
- Dankira!!! Boys, be Dancing!
- eFootball PES 2020
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball
- Love Plus Every
- PC Engine mini
- Super Bomberman R
- Ultimate Mobile Series
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- eBaseball Pro League (eSports)
- ProSpi A Championship
Giochi pubblicati da Konami:
- A-Train Express+ (PS4) (Artdink)
- BQM BlockQuest Maker Complete Edition (PS4, Switch) (Wonderland Kazakiri)
- Coffee Talk (PS4, Switch) (Chorus Worldwide)
- Enzai Shikkou Yuugi Yurukiru (PS4) (Izanagi Games)
- Headliner NoviNews (PS4, Switch) (Chorus Worldwide)
- Human Resource Machine Deluxe (Switch) (Flyhigh Works)
- Megaquarium (PS4, Switch) (Chorus Worldwide)
- My Time at Portia (PS4) (Chorus Worldwide)
- Our Drop Eraser + Sports Set (Switch) (SAT-BOX)
- Shovel Knight (PS4, Switch) (Flyhigh Works) – Playable
- Sisters Royale I’m Being Harassed by 5 Sisters and It Sucks (PS4) (Chorus Worldwide)
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! (PS4)
- Vasara Collection (PS4) (Chorus Worldwide)
- Ys IX Monstrum Nox (PS4) (Falcom)
- Yume Utsutsu Re:Master (Switch) (Kogado Studio)
- Unannounced Title from Playism
