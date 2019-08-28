Alexis Kennedy: il creatore di Cultist Simulator al centro di uno scandalo sessuale

Alexis Kennedy, sviluppatore indipendente autore di Cultist Simulator, è al centro nelle ultime ore di uno scandalo sessuale. Secondo quando riportato da Meg Jayanth (writer di Sable e 80 Days) l’uomo è un predatore sessuale e tutta la games industry ne sarebbe a conoscenza, considerando che lei stessa ha avvisato diversi sviluppatori per anni.

Nelle ultime su Twitter si è scatenata una caccia a sviluppatori (indipendenti e non) che approfittano della loro posizione per ottenere rapporti non consensuali con sviluppatrici e sceneggiatrici. Il creatore di Cultist Simulator è l’ultimo nome noto ad essere finito al centro della polemica, anche se l’uomo si è difeso su Twitter, negando tutto.

Con questo è tutto, per altri aggiornamenti visitate la sezione Games.

An anon account has been naming abusers in the games industry. Alexis Kennedy is one of them. I can't speak to the motives of the anon, but Alexis is a well-known predator in the games industry. I have been warning people about him for years.

I deny this.

I have had a small number of fully consensual relationships with other people in the industry.

Everything else here is a malicious misrepresentation.

I have taken legal advice and I am making a police complaint about what seems to be a campaign of harassment.

— Alexis Kennedy 🕯 (@alexiskennedy) August 28, 2019