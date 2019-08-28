Alexis Kennedy: il creatore di Cultist Simulator al centro di uno scandalo sessuale

Alexis Kennedy, sviluppatore indipendente autore di Cultist Simulator, è al centro nelle ultime ore di uno scandalo sessuale. Secondo quando riportato da Meg Jayanth (writer di Sable e 80 Days) l’uomo è un predatore sessuale e tutta la games industry ne sarebbe a conoscenza, considerando che lei stessa ha avvisato diversi sviluppatori per anni.
Alexis Kennedy: la difesa dell’uomo
Nelle ultime su Twitter si è scatenata una caccia a sviluppatori (indipendenti e non) che approfittano della loro posizione per ottenere rapporti non consensuali con sviluppatrici e sceneggiatrici. Il creatore di Cultist Simulator è l’ultimo nome noto ad essere finito al centro della polemica, anche se l’uomo si è difeso su Twitter, negando tutto.
Ho avuto un piccolo numero di rapporti sessuali assolutamente consensuali con altre persone nell’industria. Tutto il resto descritto qui è una interpretazione maligna. Ho già preso dei consigli legali ed esporrò denuncia per diffamazione.
An anon account has been naming abusers in the games industry. Alexis Kennedy is one of them. I can't speak to the motives of the anon, but Alexis is a well-known predator in the games industry. I have been warning people about him for years.
— meg jayanth (@betterthemask) August 28, 2019
I deny this.
I have had a small number of fully consensual relationships with other people in the industry.
Everything else here is a malicious misrepresentation.
I have taken legal advice and I am making a police complaint about what seems to be a campaign of harassment.
— Alexis Kennedy 🕯 (@alexiskennedy) August 28, 2019