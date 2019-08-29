Night in the Woods: il co-founder dello studio travolto da uno scandalo sessuale

Lo studio di Night in the Woods ha deciso di licenziare il co-founder in seguito alla scoperta di alcuni abusi sessuali commessi dallo stesso. Rivelati tramite Twitter, il team di sviluppo ha deciso di allontanare immediatamente Alec Holowka, che ha ricoperto ruoli importanti quali coder e compositore delle musiche per il gioco.

Night in the Woods: le accuse rivolte ad Alec Holowka

Similarmente a quanto accaduto con il creatore di Cultist Simulator, anche Holowka è stato travolto da accuse di predatore sessuale. La prima a scoperchiare il vaso di pandora è stata Zoe Quinn, sviluppatrice di Depression Quest, che ha pubblicato su Twitter le accuse rivolte ad Holowka.

This week, allegations of past abuse have come to light regarding Alec Holowka, who was coder, composer, and co-designer on Night In The Woods. We take such allegations seriously as a team. As a result and after some agonizing consideration, we are cutting ties with Alec. — Night In The Woods (@NightInTheWoods) August 28, 2019