Tokyo Game Show 2019: annunciata la line up di SEGA

SEGA ha aggiornato il proprio sito web in occasione dell’imminente Tokyo Game Show 2019, che si terrà dal 12 settembre fino al 15. La compagnia ha rivelato l’intera line up che intenderà portare all’evento giapponese, dove possiamo vedere tutti i titoli presenti, tra cui spiccano Yakuza Like a Dragon e Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE.
Tokyo Game Show 2019: ecco la lista completa dei titoli SEGA presenti
Ecco la lista completa dei titoli di SEGA e non solo che saranno presenti al Tokyo Game Show 2019:
Tokyo 2020 Giochi Olimpici:
- Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch)
- Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android)
Sega Lineup:
- Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android)
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC)
- Project Sakura Wars (PS4)
- Sega Ages Series (Switch)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4)
- Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android)
Atlus Lineup:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
Partner Lineup:
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames)
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works)
- Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver)
- Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts)
