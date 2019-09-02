Project Resistance potrebbe essere semplicemente Resident Evil 3

Project Resistance, il nuovo capitolo della serie Resident Evil che verrà svelato ufficialmente il prossimo 9 settembre, è al centro di molti rumor legati alla sua reale natura, nonché identità. Se alcune indiscrezioni vorrebbero che si tratti di Resident Evil Outbreak 3 dalla forte componente online, un altro rumor riporterebbe l’ago della bilancia verso il remake del terzo capitolo.

AestheticGamer, un utente di Twitter informato sulla vicenda, ha affermato che tramite notizie in suo possesso, ha affermato che il titolo in questione è semplicemente il remake Resident Evil 3, già in sviluppo da alcuni mesi presso Capcom. L’utente ha però continuato specificando che il gioco includerà anche una modalità online quattro contro uno. Ovviamente queste informazioni restano ancorate nella sfera dei rumor, in attesa del tanto atteso reveal, mentre il gameplay verrà mostrato in occasione del Tokyo Game Show 2019.

(4/6) REmake 3 was going to have a 4v1 multiplayer mode, I wasn't sure if I believed that or not, but with this reveal I suspect it was true. Capcom is stingy with who they let use the RE Engine, and to my knowledge there's only three other studios that have access to it. So that

— AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) August 30, 2019