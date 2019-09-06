Final Fantasy VII Remake è sempre il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake continua la sua dittatura nella classifica dei giochi più attesi in Giappone dai lettori della rivista nipponica Famitsu. L’esclusiva PlayStation 4 targata Square Enix primeggia davanti a Project Sakura Wars e Dragon Quest XI S (secondo e terzo), che invece si contendono da settimane le altre due posizioni del podio insieme al terzo incomodo Pokémon Spada e Scudo, che invece si trova in quarta posizione.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20 della settimana
Va ricordato che la classifica settimanale viene stilata con i voti raccolti due settimane prima. Ecco perché spesse volte presentano alcuni titoli in realtà già pubblicati, vedi Astral Chain.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1617 voti
- [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 1,327 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 1212 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 1020 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 1005 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 772 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 652 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 549 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 495 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 432 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 405 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza – 399 voti
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 387 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 379 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 363 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 339 voti
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 311 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 304 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 263 voti
- [NSW] Astral Chain – 255 voti
