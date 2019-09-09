Grand Theft Auto V è stato il più scaricato dal PlayStation Store ad agosto 2019

Grand Theft Auto V continua a vendere ancora bene, almeno su PlayStation 4. Il titolo di Rockstar Games è stato il gioco con il numero più alto di copie scaricate tramite il PlayStation Store europeo (come accaduto a luglio 2019). Il podio è stato completato da Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (seconda posizione) e da Rainbow Six Siege (terza posizione). Tramite il PlayStation Blog sono presenti anche le classifiche relative a PlayStation Vita e ai DLC.
Grand Theft Auto V: la top 20
- GTAV (1)
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (2)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (7)
- FIFA 19 (4)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (7)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (20)
- The Forest (17)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (6)
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (18)
- The Crew 2 (RE)
- Black Desert (New)
- No Man’s Sky (RE)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (13)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (RE)
- Need for Speed Payback (RE)
- Rocket League (8)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (New)
- F1 2019 (11)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (5)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (10)
