Jojo Rabbit: i primi responsi direttamente dal Toronto International Film Fest

Jojo Rabbit, nuovo lungometraggio di Taika Waititi ambientato durante la seconda guerra mondiale (qui trovate il recente trailer), è stato presentato questo fine settimana al Toronto International Film Fest dove è stato apprezzato dal pubblico in sala e dai critici. Mentre attendiamo l’uscita del film nelle nelle sale americane, che sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre (ancora ignota la data italiana), vediamo le prime reazioni.

Jojo Rabbit: i pareri sono prettamente positivi

Secondo gli utenti che hanno avuto di vedere la realizzazione, l’opera riesce a miscelare bene la parte drammatica con quella comica, andando a creare un perfetto bilanciamento. Tra i pareri positivi vi è anche quello del regista e sceneggiatore Rian Johnson che ha esplicitamente detto: “this movie is a joy.” Sono arrivate, inoltre, due opinioni negative, che però rimangono in minoranza rispetto agli elogi. Se siete interessati, vi lasciamo a tutti i responsi, che trovate qui sotto.

Holy hell, “Jojo Rabbit” is fantastic #TIFF19 — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT: It is with a heavy heart that I admit child actors can be good… but only in Taika Waititi movies. — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 9, 2019

JoJo Rabbit received a standing ovatiob at TIFF. Histarical, heartfelt but also sobering and emotional, it's one of the years finest. Cast is superb, but Roman Griffin Davis and especially Thomasin Mckenzie are the standouts. It's also a techical marvel to boot. 10/10 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/RczZ3Mw7n8 — William Caruana is @ #TIFF19 (@DrVidGame) September 9, 2019

Taika broke me with a shoelace. Went into #JojoRabbit expecting his zany humour, got that AND horror, heartache and hope. What beauty and terror 💖💀 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/7TjtaoCX8G — Stephen A Russell 🌈 (@SARussellwords) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT is perfect. It's charming and hilarious and sweet but never shies away from being dark, tragic and scary. We are privileged to share time with Taika Waititi. It's exactly what we need right now. #TIFF19 — Smashy Slashy 🔪 @ tiff (@smashtraves) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT: Equal parts hilarious and terrifying. The script is incredible in how it perfectly balances the drama and comedy unfolding. Who would’ve thought there would be a wonderful coming of age film with Hitler? #jojorabbit #TIFF19 — Max Covill @ #TIFF19 (@mhcovill) September 9, 2019

oomf actually hated jojo rabbit and wasn’t kidding with us 😭😭 — marnie (@elisaespositos) September 9, 2019