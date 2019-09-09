Classifica italiana: Man of Medan debutta in testa

La scorsa settimana, in cima alla classifica italiana, c’era il mostro sacro GTA V. Nella week 35, il podio è invece tutto per le new entry. In testa c’è infatti Man of Medan (Bandai Namco/Supermassive Games), primo capitolo della antologia The Dark Pictures. Secondo posto per Astral Chain, esclusiva Nintendo Switch, mentre chiude il podio Control di Remedy.

Classifica italiana: podio di new entry

Ma GTA V continua a rimanere in top 10, così come FIFA 19 e Minecraft nelle edizioni PlayStation 4 e Switch. Qui sotto la classifica completa: