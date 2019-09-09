Remnant from the Ashes: in arrivo nuova modalità e nuovo dungeon

Gunfire Games e Perfect World Entertainment hanno da poco fatto sapere che sono in arrivo due aggiornamenti per Remnant from the Ashes: si tratta dell’Adventure Mode, disponibile dal 12 settembre, e del nuovo dungeon Leto’s Lab, dal 19 settembre, entrambi gratuiti.

Remnant from the Ashes: in arrivo due aggiornamenti

L’adventure mode permette di rigiocare i biomi Ruined Earth, Rhom e Yaesha senza doverci arrivare nella campagna principale, generati dinamicamente e potendoci scoprire i diversi segreti che hanno da offrire. Il dungeon Leto’s Lab invece porterà una quest all’interno della Research Station Alpha. Se volete, potete dare una letta alla nostra recensione. Noi vi lasciamo al tweet ufficiale qui sotto.