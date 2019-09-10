Marvel’s Avengers: Troy Baker doppierà Bruce Banner, ma non Hulk

View this post on Instagram

Marvel's Avengers uses THREE talented actors to bring The Hulk & his brilliant human counterpart to life! First up is industry-icon @officialtroybaker who lends his voice & performance to the contemplative Bruce Banner. Troy answered a handful of questions about the role, and touched on his extensive history as a Marvel fan. #FollowFriday Q: If you could have any super power, what would it be & why? A: Definitely control time. That or turning villains into tacos. Because…I mean, tacos. Q: What is your first memory with a Marvel comic book? A: Traveling with my dad on business trips. No matter what town you can always find a comic book store. I’d read as many books as I could before getting caught & being made to choose between lunch or buying the next issue. I’d read it over & over until my dad came back to pick me up Q: What makes Hulk the most “super” & what makes him the most human? A: Super? Clearly the strongest. CLEARLY. THE. STRONGEST. And human? I feel he struggles the most with the duality that inherently comes with being a Super Hero. More than others he considers the human cost and social impact of his actions. Q: Bruce is often overshadowed by his big green alter-ego. How did you approach voicing Bruce Banner, since you had the ability to focus on just this facet of his personality? A: This story is unique. We really focus on who these people ARE, not just the powers they have. Action is in the explosion but drama is found in the aftermath. Playing Bruce in this space allowed me to explore him as a human and the weight he bears by being such a brutal force. Q: How does your portrayal of Bruce Banner differ than that of previous incarnations of this iconic character? A: Bruce sits at the emotional core of our story. His relationships with the characters, which is often tenuous, spotlights his inner struggle. We’ve carefully crafted an arc for Bruce that simultaneously recalls fan favourite storylines and builds upon them.