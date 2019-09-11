Sony ha in previsione un altro evento oltre a quello di The Last of Us Part II?

Sony Interactive Entertainment e Naughty Dog hanno in previsione un media event dedicato a The Last of Us Part II, che si terrà il prossimo 24 settembre. Stando ad un rumor che sta circolando in rete in queste ore però, il publisher giapponese potrebbe avere in serbo sempre a settembre un secondo evento dedicato ad una o più IP attese su PlayStation 4.

Sony: in arrivo un nuovo State of Play?

L’indiscrezione è partita dall’informatissimo insider ZhugeEX, che ha parlato di un altro evento non ancora annunciato che si terrà nello stesso periodo di quello incentrato su The Last of Us Part II. L’insider ha però parlato di evento e non di media event e dunque, potrebbe trattarsi del rumoreggiato State of Play di settembre già protagonista di alcune indiscrezioni arrivate molte settimane addietro. Non resta che attendere ulteriori annunci da parte degli addetti ai lavori.