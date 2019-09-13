Monster Hunter World Iceborne è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

Monster Hunter World Iceborne ha debuttato col botto in Giappone. L’espansione dell’action-RPG di Capcom ha conquistato infatti sia la vetta che la seconda posizione della classifica settimanale di vendita nipponica. Il podio è stato chiuso da Super Mario Maker 2. Per quanto riguarda gli hardware, il dominio di Nintendo Switch continua ad essere inarrestabile!
Monster Hunter World Iceborne: le due classifiche
Classifica Software
- [PS4] MHW: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 206,156 (New)
- [PS4] MHW: Iceborne (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 44,160 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 18,296 (600,297)
- [PS4] NBA 2K20 (2K Games, 09/06/19) – 13,461 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,611 (3,243,816)
- [NSW] Astral Chain (Nintendo, 08/30/19) – 9,129 (41,365)
- [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 9,018 (153,154)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,850 (2,440,455)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,221 (915,471)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 6,255 (235,352)
Classifica Hardware
- Switch – 77,392 (8,920,322)
- PlayStation 4 – 20,667 (7,086,495)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 13,061 (1,260,555)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,357 (1,660,480)
- New 3DS LL – 161 (5,883,887)
- Xbox One X – 36 (16,487)
- PS Vita – 34 (5,862,486)
- Xbox One S – 29 (90,899)
