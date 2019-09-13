Final Fantasy VII Remake è sempre primo tra i desideri dei giapponesi

Final Fantasy VII Remake (uno dei grandi protagonisti del Tokyo Game Show 2019) domina anche questa settimana (con oltre mille voti) la classifica dei giochi più attesi dagli utenti giapponesi stilata dal settimanale nipponico Famitsu. Il gioco di Square Enix, ormai al comando da diversi mesi, precede New Sakura Wars e Persona 5 Royal, che completano il podio al secondo e al terzo posto.
Final Fantasy VII Remake: la top 20 settimanale
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1002 voti
- [PS4] New Sakura Wars – 819 voti
- [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 739 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 682 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S – 628 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 560 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza – 472 voti
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 448 voti
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 368 voti
- [PS4] Code Vein – 311 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 276 voti
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 247 voti
- [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 225 voti
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 205 voti
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 182 voti
- [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 170 voti
- [PS4] Shenmue III – 162 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 151 voti
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 146 voti
- [NSW] Atelier Ryza – 138 voti