Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fa incetta di premi ai Japan Game Awards

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ha fatto incetta di premi ai Japan Game Awards 2019. Il gioco, esclusiva Nintendo Switch, si è infatti portato a casa diverse statuette, tra cui quella di Grand Award, uno dei premi più importanti della kermesse.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: in totale 5 premi per il titolo
Il picchiaduro ha trionfato anche nelle categoria Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award, nel Global Award Japanese Product e Best Sales Award. Di seguito tutti i premiati:
Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award
- Super Smash Bros. Project Team
Grand Award
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Game Designers Awards
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
Award for Excellence
- Apex Legends
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Judgment
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Resident Evil 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- megido72
Special Award
- Nintendo Labo
Best Sales Award
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Global Award Japanese Product
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Global Award Foreign Product
- Red Dead Redemption 2
